Sunday, July 21, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Union Minister Jitin Prasada’s car meets with accident in Pilibhit

New Delhi, July 20:  Union Minister of State (MoS) for Commerce and Industry, Jitin Prasada, had a close shave on Saturday after his car met with an accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district.

According to reports, the car in which the Union Minister was travelling was hit by another vehicle of his cavalcade. The Minister’s car reportedly got damaged in the collision. Fortunately, all are said to be safe barring minor injuries to one person.

The mishap happened when Jitin Prasada was on a tour to Pilibhit, his Lok Sabha constituency. Following a brief stopover after the accident, the Minister’s convoy headed for its destination.

Jitin Prasada went to visit his Lok Sabha constituency to take stock of the relief efforts undertaken after floods wreaked havoc in the district. Days ago, at least six districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Pilibhit, got inundated with flood water after widespread rainfall in the state.

IANS

Pune road rage: Motorist assaults woman with 2 kids on scooter
‘Attempt to undermine Madrasas’: Muslim bodies on order to shift students to schools
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

