Shillong emerges as fruit wine capital of India

SHILLONG, July 19: Once famous as Scotland of the East, later known as Rock Capital of India, Shillong has acquired another sobriquet—“fruit wine capital of the country”!

And why not?

Meghalaya has the highest fruit wine production in the country. The state has the highest number of wineries — a healthy 18.

Maharashtra comes a poor second with only six wineries.

Giving these details at a function to launch “Rotary Orchard” at Sohryngkham on Friday, the chairman of Meghalaya Farmers’ Empowerment Commission (MFEC), BS Sohliya said wine produced from some of the rare indigenous fruits like Sohiong (Himalayan cherry) and Sohphoh (wild apple) has been making waves among the connoisseurs of fruit wine across the country.

He disclosed that while promoting state fruit wines in Delhi recently, the French envoy went particularly gaga about the wines crafted out of wild apples.

The CEM of KHADC Pyniaid Sing Syiem formally launched the programme, which is aimed at bolstering Indigenous fruits production in the area.

The Orchard project, which has been initiated by Rotary Club of Shillong, saw the planting of over 500 saplings of wild apples at a private land. The trees are expected to bear fruit in a decade and the produce will find ready market locally in the wine-making cottage industry.

Impressed with the initiative, the CEM said the barren land in Khasi Hills would be utilised for similar path-breaking projects. On his part, he assured to provide land for such activities which would help lift the local farmers’ economy.

He also urged the Rotary Club to assist in rejuvenating two water bodies of Sohryngkham.

AR Suiting District Horticulture Officer said that regular visits will be undertaken for monitoring the growth of the Orchard.

Earlier, President of Rotary Club, Amit Saraf welcomed the guests, while Manas Chaudhuri briefed on the Club’s sustained community service over the past seven decades.

Among others who spoke included sordar of Sohryngkham, D. Kharmujai and Sarad Bawri who offered the vote of thanks.