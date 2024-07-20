Jonathan M Sangma from West Garo Hills district has secured a spot at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay after scoring 99.07 per cent in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examination recently. Extending his greetings, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to X and said, “Heartiest congratulations to Jonathan M Sangma of Forest Tilla, Tura, for securing admission in prestigious IIT-Bombay for pursuing Aerospace. He secured All India Rank 1 in JEE (Main) 2024 (B Planning) by scoring 99.07 per cent. May his achievement be an inspiration to other students from Meghalaya. All the very best to him and his proud parents.”

Stacy Anastacia Lynrah has been awarded a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Electronics and Communication Engineering from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Nagaland, for her thesis titled ‘Investigation of MnO2 nanostructures for photodetector and wettability Applications: A GLAD technique approach’. She is the daughter of P. BalumborNongkynrih and Carlyne Mary Lynrah, and a resident of Maraikaphon, Sohra.