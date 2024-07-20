Saturday, July 20, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Locals & CM connect at Ri-Bhoi event for solution to rural issues

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Conrad says idea of CM-Connect is to bring administration closer to people

SHILLONG, July 19: Following the successful launch of the CM-Connect Public Forum in Adokgre, North Garo Hills, recently, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday was all ears anew during a similar programme, this time at Bhoirymbong Block in Ri-Bhoi.
According to a statement here, residents of Bhoirymbong Block in Ri-Bhoi, during the programme, aired their grievances in front of the chief minister, who then shared an immediate action plan, directing the officials to resolve the matters.
Conrad, during the programme, informed that the idea of CM-Connect is to bring administration closer to the people.
Emphasising the importance of listening to the people firsthand and understanding their problems, the chief minister encouraged the public to share their issues and complaints with him, acknowledging that while he may not be able to resolve all problems immediately, addressing even 50 per cent of the same would bring satisfaction to both him and the people.
During the programme, a resident of Bhoirymbong, Rangshanbor Kharbihkhiew, informed the chief minister that there had been no water supply for the last two days.
To this, Conrad called an official from the PHE department and assured that the matter would be resolved in the next 24 hours.
Another local, Baiahun Lyngdoh, enquired about the delay in the release of tree textbooks for lower primary schools.
It was after this, Conrad directed the education officials to buy books in advance, ensuring that the students are provided the same.
On the other hand, Jovita Sten, a local farmer, raised a query on ginger seeds, to which the chief minister directed the concerned official to respond.
An official from the Horticulture Department then informed that the same variety of ginger seeds is being rotated every year and by next year, the department will identify a suitable variety and distribute the same accordingly.
Similarly, Daplin Rymbai raised, another local, flagged concern over non-receipt of potato seeds.
In response, the chief minister directed officials from the Horticulture Department to take her contact information and ensure she received the necessary seeds.
During the programme, a group of local contractors also met Conrad and raised concerns about pending bill releases.
In response, it was clarified by the official from Water Resource Department that the funds had already been released and the processing was currently under way.
Further, queries were also raised on Anganwadis and food items under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), to which Conrad asked the officials from the Food and Civil Supplies Department to respond to the query.
“The matter will be promptly addressed through the Early Childhood Development Mission,” it was said.
On the occasion, the chief minister also distributed cheques for community funds to Community-Based Organisations (CBOs), CLFs, VO, and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) under National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM). This followed the distribution of work orders under MGNREGA, handing over the symbolic key to beneficiaries for PRIME Agriculture Response Vehicles (ARVs) under CM ELEVATE Programme.
During his visit, Conrad also inspected the houses constructed  under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and Amrit Sarovar at Mawtneng.
He then inaugurated the First Referral Unit at Bhoirymbong CHC.
It may be mentioned that the programme was attended by Umroi MLA Damanbiat Lamare; Principal Secretary, Community & Rural Development Department Sampath Kumar; Ri-Bhoi Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal as well as state and block-level representatives of all the departments.

 

