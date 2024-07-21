Sunday, July 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Display names & mobile numbers outside business establishments: MP govt

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bhopal, July 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the people associated with hotels and eateries or have shops to display their names and mobile numbers prominently outside their business establishments.

The state government’s order follows a similar directive by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh for eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route.

The Madhya Pradesh government has said they will implement the new directives in the holy city of Ujjain.

“The owners of shops, hotels, eateries and others in Ujjain city have been asked to display their names and mobile numbers outside their establishments, which should be clearly visible from the outside. A penalty of Rs 2,000 will be imposed on violators for the first time and Rs 5,000 if they defy the order for the second time,” Ujjain Mayor Mukesh Tatwal said.

Ujjain Mayor said that the order is in accordance with the Madhya Pradesh Shop Establishment Act or Gumasta License and is being implemented to enhance customer safety.

“Ujjain is a religious and holy city and the people have a right to know about the shopkeeper whose services they are availing. If a customer is dissatisfied or cheated, knowing the shopkeeper’s details allows them to seek redress,” Tatwal added.

Sources told IANS that the local administrations in some other cities in Madhya Pradesh have also planned to adopt the same process and have started pushing the state government.

Some local BJP leaders have also demanded Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to make the display of shop owners’ names and mobile numbers mandatory across the state.

BJP MLA from Indore-2, Ramesh Mendola has written to the Chief Minister and urged him to make it mandatory for all shopkeepers to display their names outside their shops in Indore.

“The name of any person is his identity. A person is proud of his name. Asking for the name is the customer’s right and the shopkeeper should be proud to tell his name and not be ashamed,” Mendola wrote in his letter.

–IANS

Previous article
Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route
Next article
Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed that negligence by the railway engineering section was the...
NATIONAL

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday criticised Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
NATIONAL

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha member Akhilesh Yadav arrived here on Sunday to...
NATIONAL

Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route

New Delhi, July 21: At least three devotees were killed and six others injured in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed...

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday...

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed...

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday...

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img