Sunday, July 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Three killed in landslide on Kedarnath Yatra route

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 21: At least three devotees were killed and six others injured in Uttarakhand’s Kedarnath in a landslide triggered by rain on Sunday, officials said.

The landslide occurred between Gaurikund and Chirbasa in Kedarnath.

After receiving the information about the incident, the Gaurikund police along with the District Disaster Response Force (DDRF) team reached the site. The police team rescued six injured and admitted them to the nearby hospital.

Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his condolences on his X-handle. He said that relief and rescue was going on at the site and he was in constant contact with the operation team. He also has issued instructions to provide the best medical treatment for the injured.

Landslides triggered by heavy rain over the past few weeks have blocked some of Uttarakhand’s key highways.

In 2017, a pilgrim died on the spot after being hit by a falling rock at Chauri. A heavy landslide in 2018 in Bhimbali led to the death of a pilgrim, whose body was found two days later under the debris. Last year, three people died due to falling rocks from a mountain.

–IANS

Previous article
Abhishek Banerjee breaks silence, calls for continued struggle against anti-Bengal forces
Next article
Display names & mobile numbers outside business establishments: MP govt
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed that negligence by the railway engineering section was the...
NATIONAL

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday criticised Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind...
NATIONAL

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok Sabha member Akhilesh Yadav arrived here on Sunday to...
NATIONAL

Display names & mobile numbers outside business establishments: MP govt

Bhopal, July 21 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh government has asked the people associated with hotels and eateries or...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed...

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday...

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok...
Load more

Popular news

Gonda train accident: Probe blames negligence of engineering section

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 :An investigative report has revealed...

BJP slams Delhi CM’s wife for comparing him to Lord Krishna

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 21 : The BJP on Sunday...

Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata for Trinamool’s Martyr’s Day rally

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 21 : Samajwadi Party chief and Lok...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img