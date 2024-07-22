Monday, July 22, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

All We Imagine as Light draws house full audience at 2024 Jerusalem Film Festival

All We Imagine as Light, the Grand Prix-winning Cannes title from Payal Kapadia, drew a packed house during its screening at the 2024 Jerusalem Film Festival (JFF).
The festival, which commenced here from July 18, Sandhya Suri’s “Santosh”, which was screened under the Un Certain Regard section of 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
“I am proud to say that both the Indian entries – ‘All We Imagine as Light’ and ‘Santosh’ – are completely sold out. It is also great to see that both the films have been directed by women”, a JFF official said at an event organised jointly with the Indian embassy.
Written and directed by Kapadia, “All We Imagine as Light” is an Indo-French co-production between petit chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India. It features an ensemble cast of Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Chhaya Kadam, Hridhu Haroon and Azees Nedumangad.
The story is about Prabha, a nurse, and her roommate, Anu, who go on a road trip to a beach town where the mystical forest becomes a space for their dreams to manifest.
Ahead of the film’s screening at the JFF, the Indian embassy also hosted a session on “Incentives for Filming in India” to lure storytellers from Israel to shoot their films and documentaries in the country, and to strengthen collaboration between the two nations.
Over 100 film enthusiasts, many among them filmmakers, attended the event to understand the various incentives available for co-productions or for filmmaking in India.
A short video, detailing the strengths of the Indian film industry — one of the oldest and largest with a huge pool of resources, exceptional filming talent, 900 plus animation, visual effects, gaming and other facilities and over 1.8 lakhs professionals — was showcased at the event.
Deputy Chief of Mission Rajiv Bodwade said the Indian government has significantly enhanced the cash incentives offered to foreign production companies to boost international content collaborations. (PTI)

