Sunday, July 21, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Panday opts for random ear piercing, calls it ‘cute’

By: The Shillong Times

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday, who recently starred in the streaming movie ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, has pierced her ear.

 

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a video of herself flaunting a new earring as she informed her followers about her piercing.

 

In the video, the actress can be seen in Indian attire with her hair tied back. She smiled as she showed off the new accessory.

 

Ananya wrote on the video: “Randomly decided to go pierce my ear today, and it’s cute.”

 

Earlier in the day, the actress shared a picture on her Instagram stories from inside her vanity van, showcasing her essentials.

 

Ananya pointed to posters of Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Karisma Kapoor.

 

She wrote on the picture: “My vanity van essentials.”

 

However, the actress deleted the story of her vanity essentials later.

 

Meanwhile, Ananya, who reportedly broke up with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, is now rumoured to be getting close to Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya.

 

Hardik, who was part of India’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024-winning squad, also announced his divorce from Serbian model Natasa Stankovic.

 

Fans of both Ananya and Hardik are gushing over their growing proximity. (IANS)

