Budget will lay foundation for ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi urges MPs to rise above party lines

New Delhi, July 22: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the first budget of his government’s third term will set the foundation for achieving the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India). He called upon parliamentarians to “rise above party lines” and serve the nation.

Addressing the media ahead of the budget session in Parliament, the Prime Minister stated, “Today, is the first Monday of Shravan, and on this auspicious occasion, an important session is commencing. I congratulate all countrymen. The monsoon session of Parliament begins today, and the country hopes this session will be positive, creative, and lay the groundwork to fulfill the dreams of the citizens.”

Reflecting on the significance of the session, he remarked, “I see this as a step in India’s ‘gaurav yatra’ (pride journey). After 60 years, a government has come to power for the third time to present its budget. This is a landmark in the country’s pride journey.”

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance of the budget, calling it crucial for the ‘Amrit Kaal’. “This budget will chart the path for the next five years, guiding us towards our resolution of ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, the time our country completes 100 years of Independence,” he said.

Highlighting India’s economic progress, PM Modi noted, “It is a matter of pride that, today, India is the fastest-growing among all the major economies in the world, with a continuous growth rate of 8 per cent over the last three years. Positive outlook, investment, and performance are at their peak, presenting immense opportunities.”

Urging all parliamentarians to focus on the country’s welfare, the Prime Minister said, “I urge all MPs, regardless of party affiliation, to dedicate themselves to the nation. We must fight for the empowerment of farmers, youth, and the country. The mandate has been given; now, it’s our responsibility to work together for the nation’s progress.”

Expressing concerns over the obstructionist tactics of the Opposition, PM Modi said, “With sadness, I have to say that after 2014, some MPs came for 5 years, some stayed for 10 years, but many were there who were not able to present their views, opinions and the issues of their areas because of the negativity of some political factions,” adding that it “had wasted valuable time of the parliamentarians.”

He appealed to all MPs, especially newcomers, to engage constructively. PM Modi charged the Opposition with attempting to “suppress the voice” while he was speaking in the Parliament. He said, “You must have seen that in the first Session of the Parliament, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the government that has been elected with a clear mandate by a majority of 140 crore people of the country. For 2.5 hours, an attempt was made to suppress the voice of the Prime Minister. The people of the country have sent us for the country and not for the party. This Parliament is for the country, not for the party.”

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister called for “unity and a focus” on national interests. “This Parliament is for the country, not for the party. Different views are welcome, but negativity is not.” He urged all the parliamentarians to use the position to meet the “expectations of our countrymen.”

IANS