Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  

Tura, July 22: The Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) on Monday expressed resentment over the deployment of only non-local candidates by various Central government departments and Public/Private sector undertakings that are in Garo Hills.

In its letter to Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the forum pointed out that there were no local employees appointed in departments like the Department of Posts & Telegraph offices, ICAR, Home Science offices, Petrol Pumps, etc.

“Our fervent request in this regard is to consider employment of the eligible local indigenous candidates in the Central Government departments and public/private undertakings as per as possible,” the forum requested.

According to the forum, the appointments of non-local candidates in such establishments deprive the local candidates of their employment opportunities and also create inconveniences to the local inhabitants in dealing with the employees as they (non-local employees) lack familiarities with the places of their postings and are not conversant with local dialects. Notably, while the unemployment rate is increasing day by day, the employment of only non-locals by those agencies also creates discontentment among the unemployed youths of the region, it added.

Pointing out that the whole of Garo Hills comes under the Sixth Schedule area of the Indian Constitution, the forum urged the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the concerned authorities so that local indigenous candidates also get a chance to be employed in these departments.