Legal awareness held in WGH

Tura, July 22: A One Day Legal Awareness programme cum Campaign on Opening Door for Education to Children and School Dropout was held at Chidekgre Village under West Garo Hills district today afternoon. The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.

The main objective of the programme was to sensitize the importance of education for children especially School dropout and facilitate enrolment for children in the area.

Legal Aid Counsel, DLSA, Tura Grangchira Ch Marak spoke on the “Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009”. She informed that the act provides free and compulsory education to children between the age of 6 to 14 years in India under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution. According to this Act, the Government should provide basic elementary education to children and open schools in the nearby villages so that children do not need to travel far to attend school and midday meal should also be provided to children in schools and punishment to students is not allowed, she informed.