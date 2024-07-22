Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Legal awareness held in WGH

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, July 22: A One Day Legal Awareness programme cum Campaign on Opening Door for Education to Children and School Dropout was held at Chidekgre Village under West Garo Hills district today afternoon. The programme was organised by the District Legal Services Authority, West Garo Hills, Tura in collaboration with Meghalaya State Legal Services Authority under the aegis of National Legal Services Authority.

The main objective of the programme was to sensitize the importance of education for children especially School dropout and facilitate enrolment for children in the area.

Legal Aid Counsel, DLSA, Tura Grangchira Ch Marak spoke on the “Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009”. She informed that the act provides free and compulsory education to children between the age of 6 to 14 years in India under Article 21A of the Indian Constitution. According to this Act, the Government should provide basic elementary education to children and open schools in the nearby villages so that children do not need to travel far to attend school and midday meal should also be provided to children in schools and punishment to students is not allowed, she informed.

Previous article
Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  
Next article
SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the implementation of Central Schemes, the Centre Scheme Pass or...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, HemaNayak, convened a meeting of the District Coordination...
MEGHALAYA

Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  

Tura, July 22: The Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum (TGSCF) on Monday expressed resentment over the deployment of...
MEGHALAYA

Group seeks better medical facilities in SGH

Tura, July 22: The ACHIK from Garo Hills has sought the up-gradation of the medical scenario in South...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the...

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo...

Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum...
Load more

Popular news

Tura MDC launches centre scheme campaign in Tura

NATIONAL 0
Tura, July 22: With an aim to monitor the...

SWGH District Coordination Committee meeting held 

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo...

Forum irked by lack of local employees in Central Depts  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 22: The Tura Garo Senior Citizens Forum...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img