Group seeks better medical facilities in SGH

Tura, July 22: The ACHIK from Garo Hills has sought the up-gradation of the medical scenario in South Garo Hills District.

In his letter to the Director of Health Services in Shillong, ACHIK Vice President Greneth Sangma, while seeking the upgradation of CHCs into PHCs in the district, also sought the appointment of Specialists doctors, as well as the upgradation of medical equipment at the Baghmara Civil Hospital.

Sangma, in his letter demanded that specialist doctors like Gynaecologists, Psychologists, ENT Specialists etc be posted at Baghmara Civil Hospital on a permanent basis, provision of better medical equipment and the up-gradation of all subcentres in PHCs in the district including the Mindikgre Sub-Centre.