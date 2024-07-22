10 NE councils to ask Centre to table Sixth Schedule Amendment Bill in Parliament

SHILLONG, July 21: The ten autonomous council (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) of the Northeastern states have unanimously resolved to urge the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre to table the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to amend the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, when the Parliament reconvenes from Monday.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the ten ADCs and TCs comprising Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council, Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council, Garo Hills Autonomous District Council, Bodo Territorial Council, Tripura Territorial Council, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Dima Hasao Autonomous Council and three ADCs of Mizoram — Lai Autonomous District Council, Chakma Autonomous District Council and Mara Autonomous District Council, held in the national capital on Saturday.

The meeting was chaired by Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, chairman of the Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (also known as TIPRA Motha).

Talking to The Shillong Times over the phone on Sunday, KHADC Chief Executive Member Pyniaid Sing Syiem said they have resolved to seek an appointment with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah since the BJP in its election manifesto had promised that the government will table the amendment bill within 100 days of coming back to power.

He disclosed that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has invited them for discussions on the issue next week.

The KHADC CEM said a second round of meeting of the ADCs will be held in New Delhi on Monday to discuss other issues and problems that need to be addressed.

“We want the proposed amendment to provide stronger provisions for protection and preservation of the rich culture and tradition of the tribes in our respective states and areas,” Syiem said. The KHADC delegation, led by Syiem, comprised chairman, Lamphrang Blah, Leader of Opposition, Titosstarwell Chyne, three executive members – Fantin J Lakadong, Carnes Sohshang and Teiborlang Pathaw and senior officials of the council.

The other autonomous council and territorial councils were represented by their respective CEMs, EMs and officials.

Earlier, the KHADC had resolved to impress upon the MHA that the term “village council” should be replaced by “village dorbar” for Meghalaya in the 125th Amendment Bill. A similar request would be made to insert “town committee” or “town dorbar” in the Amendment, he added.

“We do not want the words ‘municipal council’ to be included in the Amendment,” KHADC Deputy CEM, PN Syiem had said.

He also said the KHADC wants the Rangbah Shnongs (traditional heads) to be elected by the Himas or Elakas according to the rules of the district council.

Syiem said the State Election Commission would conduct the election of the Rangbah Shnongs.

He asserted that the term “unrepresented tribes” should be eliminated. “It should only be specified that a certain number of people should be nominated members of the district councils,” he said.

On the proposal to increase the number of seats, Syiem said there should be 35 elected members and up to four nominated ones.

The KHADC presently has 29 elected members and one nominated member.