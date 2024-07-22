Monday, July 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

MeECL studying HC judgment on ‘equal pay for equal work’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 21: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) is examining the recent judgment by the single bench of the High Court of Meghalaya directing the corporation to implement “equal pay for equal work”.
A senior official of the Power department on Sunday informed that the legal team of the MeECL is studying the high court judgment and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.
It may be mentioned that more than 1,300 casual and contractual workers of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) are expected to benefit from the judgment.
Cleaners, peons, lower divisional assistants, meter readers, bill clerks, linemen, junior divisional assistants will be among those who will benefit.
After hearing a petition filed by the MeECL Progressive Workers’ Union (MPWU), the Justice Wanlura Diengdoh-headed single bench of the High Court had on July 15 passed an order directing the MeECL to take necessary action for ensuing that the members of the petitioner/union, whose names can be found at Annexure- A/3, are paid equal pay for equal work.
“The same to be completed preferably within a period of 2(two) months from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this judgment and order,” Justice Diengdoh had stated in the order.
MPWU president Mantiphrang Lyngdoh Kiri, while describing the judgment as “historic”, said this entitles the longstanding casual workers of MeECL to the same basic salary structure and accompanying entitlements as permanent workers doing the work of similar nature.

