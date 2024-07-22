KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynshngain N Syiem, visited the Council’s office in Nongpoh today.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the working system, including improving the functioning of the Council’s courts in each district, especially following the implementation of new laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Additionally, the visit aimed to address issues related to the Forest Department and to further enhance the Council’s working environment.