Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynshngain N Syiem, visited the Council’s office in Nongpoh today.

The purpose of the visit was to strengthen the working system, including improving the functioning of the Council’s courts in each district, especially following the implementation of new laws such as the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam.

Additionally, the visit aimed to address issues related to the Forest Department and to further enhance the Council’s working environment.

Previous article
NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds
Next article
Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared...
NATIONAL

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to meet deadlines, and it's never appropriate to waste time...
NATIONAL

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery exchanges on the very first day on Monday, as...
NATIONAL

Economic Survey 2023-24: Economy continues to expand, inflation largely under control

New Delhi, July 22: The Centre on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery...
Load more

Popular news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img