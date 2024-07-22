Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery exchanges on the very first day on Monday, as Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav slammed the Government over paper leaks in NEET examinations and also questioned the entire Indian examination system. This drew a strong response as well as a rebuttal from Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that lakhs of students are anxious and worried over their future because of paper leaks in competitive exams like NEET but the government was not paying heed to their concerns. SP supremo, in a searing jibe, said, “There can’t be justice for the students till this government is in power.”

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan replied by informing the House that the results are in the public domain for everyone to see. “I don’t want to do politics, but I have a list of how many paper leaks happened when Akhilesh Yadav was in charge (as UP CM),” he said.

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, described the whole examination system as ‘fraud and rubbish’, eliciting strong protest from the Minister. “Millions of students are concerned and convinced that the Indian Examination system is a fraud. They believe that if you have money, you can buy the Indian education system,” the LoP said.

Taking strong exception to labelling the system as ‘fraud’, Dharmendra Pradhan said, “I outrightly denounce the LoP for demeaning the entire examination system.” Rahul also asked Modi government’s plan to address the systemic issue and also what was it doing to fix the issue.

Replying to Rahul’s charge that “the Minister blamed everyone except himself,” Dharmendra Pradhan said that he doesn’t want a certificate from anyone. “I have been sent to this temple of democracy with the mandate of people and don’t need a certificate from anyone,” he said and also recalled the remote-controlled government of the UPA era, which was dominated by a series of scams and corruption.

IANS

Previous article
Economic Survey 2023-24: Economy continues to expand, inflation largely under control
Next article
Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynshngain N...
NATIONAL

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to meet deadlines, and it's never appropriate to waste time...
NATIONAL

Economic Survey 2023-24: Economy continues to expand, inflation largely under control

New Delhi, July 22: The Centre on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...
Load more

Popular news

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood...

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img