Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Over 34.7 cr Ayushman Bharat cards generated: Economic Survey

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 22: More than 34.7 crore Ayushman Bharat cards have been generated, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, while tabling the Economic Survey document in Parliament today, a day ahead of the Union Budget announcement.

The scheme has also “covered 7.37 crore hospital admissions in India,” said FM Sitharaman. Launched in 2018, the initiative encompasses two primary components: the establishment of Health and Wellness Centers (HWCs) and the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) — a scheme that extends health insurance coverage for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

“In healthcare, Ayushman Bharat is not only saving lives but also saving generations from the debt trap,” the Finance Minister said. The HWCs ensure preventive, primitive, and some curative services with standardised quality at the lowest possible level, that is, sub-centre. It also ensures the strengthening of sub-centres with manpower and supplies. PM-JAY, which provides insurance of Rs 5 lakh to people for healthcare services ensures equity-based reduction of out-of-pocket expenditure of people.

“Considering the multiplier effect of low costs, the scheme saves more than 1.25 lakh crore of out-of-pocket expenditure for poor and deprived families,” Sitharaman said. She also stressed the challenge of ensuring mental health which is “intrinsically and economically valuable.” The lack of it can not only lead to “significant productivity loss but also increase healthcare costs.”

She also called out against overusing smartphones and the Internet which “are associated with the great rewiring of childhood.” The Economic Survey is prepared by the Economics Division of the Department of Economic Affairs of the Finance Ministry under the guidance of India’s Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

IANS

Previous article
Probe sought into elephant’s death, ‘illegal’ disposal of carcass inside NRL campus
Next article
Mizoram’s Aizawl to become 4th state capital in NE to have rail link by next year
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department, the Infiltration Department of Ri Bhoi District, and the...
NATIONAL

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent GDP growth rate "is doable" for India despite the...
NATIONAL

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday convicted former Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) chairman Rakesh...
News Alert

Mizoram’s Aizawl to become 4th state capital in NE to have rail link by next year 

Shillong, July 22: Mizoram’s Aizawl would be the fourth capital city in the northeast region to come under...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department,...

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent...

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday...
Load more

Popular news

Documents of migrants workers checked in Umiam Industrial Area

NATIONAL 0
Nongpoh, July 22: The officers from the Labour Department,...

7 per cent GDP growth is doable for India despite global challenges: CEA Nageswaran

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: Achieving a 7 per cent...

Court convicts former APSC chairman in recruitment scam

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 22: The Gauhati High Court on Monday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img