Monday, July 22, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations with her children and close friends.

Maanayata, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of photos and videos in her stories section. In the post, she is seen wearing a green sleeveless top. The videos show her children, daughter Iqra and son Shahraan, and a dessert plate with “Happy birthday mama” written on it.

Maanayata captioned the post: “Bring it on Birthday vibes.” The celebration also included a chocolate cake and balloons at her residence, with “Happy birthday my super mama” written on the cake.

Sanjay’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his ex-wife Richa Sharma, posted an unseen picture with Maanayata and captioned it: “Happy birthday Maanayata… I love you so very much.” Maanayata replied: “Thank you love.”

Sanjay also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with his wife. The actor captioned the post: “Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you @maanayata.”

The couple first registered their marriage in Goa in 2008 and then had a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai after two years of dating. This is the third marriage for the ‘Saajan’ actor. Before Maanayata, he was married to Richa, who died of a brain tumour, and later to air hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai, from whom he divorced in 2008.

Meanwhile, Maanayata had starred in Kamaal Rashid Khan’s 2008 movie ‘Deshdrohi’ and ‘Lovers Like Us’. Sanjay was last featured in the Tamil film ‘Leo’. His upcoming projects include ‘Double iSmart’, ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’, ‘KD – The Devil’, and ‘Baap’.

IANS

Previous article
KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Pynshngain N...
NATIONAL

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to meet deadlines, and it's never appropriate to waste time...
NATIONAL

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery exchanges on the very first day on Monday, as...
NATIONAL

Economic Survey 2023-24: Economy continues to expand, inflation largely under control

New Delhi, July 22: The Centre on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2023-2024 in the Lok Sabha. The...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC Dy CEM visits Nongpoh office of Council

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 22: The Deputy Chief Executive Member of...

Lack of proper sleep could lead to brain-related problems, warn doctors

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, July 22: People must never ignore sleep to...

NEET showdown in Parliament: Akhilesh, Rahul question exam system; Education Minister responds

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 22: The Budget Session saw fiery...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img