Sanjay Dutt pens sweet b’day note for wife Maanayata; latter drops glimpses from celebration

Mumbai, July 22: Entrepreneur Maanayata Dutt, wife of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who turned 46 on Monday, shared glimpses from her birthday celebrations with her children and close friends.

Maanayata, who has 4.2 million followers on Instagram, posted a series of photos and videos in her stories section. In the post, she is seen wearing a green sleeveless top. The videos show her children, daughter Iqra and son Shahraan, and a dessert plate with “Happy birthday mama” written on it.

Maanayata captioned the post: “Bring it on Birthday vibes.” The celebration also included a chocolate cake and balloons at her residence, with “Happy birthday my super mama” written on the cake.

Sanjay’s daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his ex-wife Richa Sharma, posted an unseen picture with Maanayata and captioned it: “Happy birthday Maanayata… I love you so very much.” Maanayata replied: “Thank you love.”

Sanjay also took to Instagram and shared a series of unseen pictures with his wife. The actor captioned the post: “Happy birthday, Mom! May God bless you with endless happiness, success, and peace. I am grateful for your presence in my life, your support, and your strength. I am fortunate to have you as my wife. Thank you, Maa, for being the rock in my life, and happy birthday once again. Love you @maanayata.”

The couple first registered their marriage in Goa in 2008 and then had a Hindu ceremony in Mumbai after two years of dating. This is the third marriage for the ‘Saajan’ actor. Before Maanayata, he was married to Richa, who died of a brain tumour, and later to air hostess-turned-model Rhea Pillai, from whom he divorced in 2008.

Meanwhile, Maanayata had starred in Kamaal Rashid Khan’s 2008 movie ‘Deshdrohi’ and ‘Lovers Like Us’. Sanjay was last featured in the Tamil film ‘Leo’. His upcoming projects include ‘Double iSmart’, ‘Sheran Di Kaum Punjabi’, ‘KD – The Devil’, and ‘Baap’.

