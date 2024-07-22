Umpling hosts free medical check-up and donation camp

SHILLONG, July 21: The Seng Samla Shnong Umpling, in collaboration with the Dorbar Shnong and Rynjah State Dispensary, organised a ‘Free Medical Check-Up Cum Donation Camp’ at Dorbar Hall, Umpling, on Saturday.

Mawryngkneng MLA Heaving Stone Kharpran, speaking at the event, emphasised the importance of maintaining good health through active lifestyles and healthy eating. He reminded the attendees that “prevention is better than cure” and advised against consuming anything harmful to their health.

Rangbah Shnong of Umpling, SF Pyngrope, explained that the camp was organised to help those who cannot afford visits to health centres or hospitals due to financial constraints. The presence of doctors in the locality provided easy access to free health check-ups.

Padma Shri awardee Patricia Mukhim, a notable figure in the locality, addressed critical social issues, including school dropouts, teenage pregnancy, single mothers heading families, and the lack of facilities in health centers.

Medical and Health Officer (M&HO) of Rynjah State Dispensary Dr H Synmon, Civil Hospital Shillong Oncologist Dr A Nongkynrih, and Dr VG Myrthong of Pasteur Institute, Regional Blood Bank, discussed various health issues such as substance abuse, teenage pregnancy, and the high rate of tobacco-related cancer in the state. They also highlighted the importance of voluntary blood donation.

An inter-school quiz competition on health education was also held, featuring schools within Umpling locality. Hubert Memorial Secondary School emerged as the winner, while St. Rose Secondary School was the first runner-up.