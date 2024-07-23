Harris braces for winning party ticket

Washington, July 22: Kamala Harris has said she plans to “earn and win” the Democratic presidential nomination to defeat Donald Trump after President Joe Biden decided not to seek re-election, putting her on the path to become the first Black woman and first Asian American to lead a major political party’s ticket.

Vice President Harris, 59, said she was “honoured” to receive Biden’s endorsement and voiced her appreciation for his extraordinary leadership as President of the United States and his decades of service to the country.

“I am honoured to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination,” she said in a statement on Sunday.

The historic endorsement came after Biden, 81, announced Sunday that he is dropping out of the race following weeks of disarray within the Democratic Party. Biden’s disastrous first presidential debate with his Republican rival and former president Donald Trump called into question his ability to win a second term and govern for another four years.

Despite Biden’s backing, it remains unclear whether Harris will become the nominee, or what process the Democratic Party would take to select an alternative.

Indian Americans welcome Harris as likely nominee

Several prominent Indian Americans on Sunday welcomed the prospect of Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee and described it as a historic moment for this small ethnic community.

Harris, 59, on Sunday announced that she will run for presidency after her boss President Joe Biden announced that he would not seek re-election in the November general elections and instead endorsed her to be the party’s nominee.

Harris was soon endorsed by several top Democratic leaders.

“As an immigrant who came from India to America over four decades ago, it thrills me to see that an Indian-American is the presumptive nominee of one of the two political parties for United States president,” M R Rangaswami, an influential diaspora leader who lives in San Francisco, told PTI.

“The contribution of the Indian diaspora to American society, including politics and public service is increasing in a big way. This shows the maturation and integration of our community,” he said.

Over 150 Indian-origin leaders serving at senior levels in the Biden administration. On the Republican side, we saw two serious Indian-American contenders for the presidential nomination, Rangaswami said.

Campaign debuts new official logo

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign – formerly President Joe Biden’s campaign – debuted a new logo on Monday, just hours after Biden announced that he would withdraw from the presidential race and endorse her 2024 bid.

In an email touting the slew of Democratic officials and lawmakers backing Harris, the campaign – which is still operating from its joebiden.com domain – unveiled the new logo, which features “Harris for President,” in the same font used in its original logo.

The website also featured the new logo on its online merchandise shop, along with new items featuring Harris’ likeness, CNN reported.

A spokesperson for the campaign confirmed that the new logo is the campaign’s official logo moving forward.

Meanwhile, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton posted a fundraising appeal for Harris’ campaign Monday, urging supporters to “become a part of this historic campaign today.” “I’ve known Kamala Harris a long time,” Clinton wrote on X about the 59-year-old US vice president, who is now poised to be the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee in the November 5 election.

World leaders thank Biden

Describing US President Joe Biden as a “great man” who loved his country, world leaders on Monday thanked him for his bold steps and global leadership during challenging times.

In a post on X, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he respects President Biden’s decision and looks forward to working together for the remainder of his term.

Former UK prime minister Rishi Sunak said he saw Biden’s “love for America and dedication to service” firsthand while working with him. He also outlined some achievements between the US and the UK.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau thanked Biden for “leadership and ongoing service” and for being a “partner to Canadians – and a true friend”. Japan’s Fumio Kishida said, “I refrain from commenting directly on this issue because it involves domestic politics in the US but I recognise that President Biden’s decision is based on his desire to make the best possible political decision.” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is grateful to President Biden for his “unwavering support”. Netanyahu, has not yet given any statement. (Agencies)