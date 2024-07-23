Women in Blue face minnows Nepal

Dambulla, July 22: India women’s team is all set to clash against Nepal in the Women’s Asia Cup T20 at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

The Indian team has been unbeaten in the tournament so far and has registered victories against Pakistan and UAE. The ‘Women in Blue’ will now walk on the field against Nepal and hope to win three out of three games to enter the next round of the competition.

With the likes of match-winners such as skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues and Renuka Singh Thakur in the ranks, India will look to dominate the proceedings against their neighbour Nepal. In the first match, it was Mandhana, Shafali and Deepti Sharma, who left an impact against Pakistan whereas Richa Ghosh dominated with her bat against UAE.

On the other hand, Nepal showcased a decent performance against UAE whereas suffered a one-sided loss against Pakistan. Nepal will want to return back to winning ways against India. Skipper Indu Barma has been the key performer for Nepal so far and she would hope to continue the same performance against India as well. Samjhana Khadka will want to perform the same way she did against UAE.

The Asia Cup match will be the first encounter between India and Nepal in T20Is. (Agencies)

Match Starts at 7 pm.