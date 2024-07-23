Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertSPORTS

Union Budget: Increased allocation for Khelo India draws positive response

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 23:  Sports industry watchers on Saturday welcomed the government’s decision to allocate increased funds for Khelo India, the Centre’s flagship project that will get Rs 900 crore in the 2024-25 financial year.

The Rs 900 crore that Khelo India received is the highest allocation from the Sports Ministry’s total budget of Rs 3,442.32 crore in the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

The budgetary allocation for sports for this financial year is very slight as the Olympic cycle concludes in August while the next Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are two years away. The Khelo India budget for the previous financial was hiked to Rs 880 crore from Rs 596.39 crore in the 2023-24 budget.

This year, the government added a further 20 crore to it. The government has also increased support for the National Sports Federation (NSF) by Rs 15 crore, raising it to Rs 340 crore. The Sports Authority of India has received a hike of Rs 26.83 crore, from Rs 795.77 to Rs 822.60.

The increase in budget has received a positive response from people associated with the sports industry. “There is an increased budget for the sports sector through the Khelo India scheme and this should give an impetus to both high performance and grassroots build-up. An additional budget for sports infrastructure is also a big bonus.

Right motivation during the Olympic buzz,” said Prasanth Shanthakumaran, Partner and Head, Sports Sector, KPMG in India. “The 2024 Union Budget marks a significant milestone for Indian sports, with an unprecedented allocation of Rs 3,442 crore (announced in the interim budget in February).

This funding underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing sports infrastructure and nurturing grassroots talent. “As the Paris Olympics approaches, this enhanced support will boost our athletes’ preparations and morale,” Siddhartha Upadhyay, President and Founder of STAIRS Foundation, wrote in a note.

IANS

Previous article
Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Dasho Tshering Tobgay on Tuesday visited...
INTERNATIONAL

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured the support of the majority of Democratic delegates who...
MEGHALAYA

Governor inaugurates KHADC library

Shillong, July 23: The Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council (KHADC) finally has a library. The library of the...
Business

TAI grateful for budget proposal to provide Rs 1000 cr for PMCSPY

  Guwahati, July 23 : The Union Finance Minister has projected budget proposals for FY: 2024-25 that are strong...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck...

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured...

Governor inaugurates KHADC library

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 23: The Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

Bhutan King, PM visit Adani’s 30 GW Renewable Energy site at Khavda & Mundra Port

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 23: Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck...

Kamala Harris secures majority of delegates, Trump campaign targets her on ‘border invasion’

INTERNATIONAL 0
Washington, July 23: US Vice-President Kamala Harris has secured...

Governor inaugurates KHADC library

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 23: The Khasi Hill Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img