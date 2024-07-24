Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CM lays base for SWGH apiculture centre, hopes for uplift of locals

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, July 23: In what can be deemed a major fillip for the apiculture sector in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district, the state government has set the ball rolling for an apiculture multi-facility centre at Mellim village under Rerapara C&RD Block of the same district.
The foundation stone for the upcoming apiculture multi-facility centre was laid by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during a programme organised by the District Commerce and Industries Centre, South West Garo Hills, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).
It is pertinent to note that the state government sanctioned an amount for the multi-facility centre following a request made by the Mellim Beekeepers’ Society to the chief minister during the latter’s visit to the village on July 6.
After laying the foundation stone and handing over the sanction letter to the society’s executive members, the chief minister, in his address, emphasised the project’s potential to uplift the socio-economic status of the region’s residents and provide sustainable livelihoods.
Conrad also stressed the importance of not only honey harvesting but also the utilisation of honey by-products such as honey wax and mead.
He then maintained that the success of the infrastructure depends on the community’s diligent efforts to make the facility a thriving centre for apiculture.
Meanwhile, he also highlighted the importance of community cooperation with the government for successful developmental projects and encouraged locals to explore mushroom cultivation due to its market demand.
Additionally, he mentioned the launch of the floriculture mission and urged interested individuals to apply for participation.
South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Hema Nayak, on the other hand, expressed hope that the upcoming multi-facility centre would serve as a model for future initiatives in the district, with the honey-processing unit acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development.
The beekeepers of Mellim, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and his administration for their support in reviving and sustaining apiculture in the region.
It may be noted that the total estimated budget for the infrastructure is Rs 1.52 crore, which covers the approach road, multi-facility building, machinery, equipment, power supply, processing unit, etc.
An initial instalment of 50% of the sanctioned amount has also been provided to the society.
Others who were part of the programme include District Horticulture Officer LQ Diengdoh, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay Sangma, South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar and officials from various departments.

 

Previous article
WJH village gets rural haat
Next article
DLSA prog raises awareness on environmental protection
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total number of 22 KSU members, including six leaders of...
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has exhorted the students not to solely aim for government...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will develop a set of guidelines in consultation...
MEGHALAYA

Group moves Conrad over ‘non-functional’ C&RD block

TURA, July 23: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) from Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img