CM lays base for SWGH apiculture centre, hopes for uplift of locals

TURA, July 23: In what can be deemed a major fillip for the apiculture sector in South West Garo Hills (SWGH) district, the state government has set the ball rolling for an apiculture multi-facility centre at Mellim village under Rerapara C&RD Block of the same district.

The foundation stone for the upcoming apiculture multi-facility centre was laid by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during a programme organised by the District Commerce and Industries Centre, South West Garo Hills, in collaboration with the Meghalaya Basin Management Agency (MBMA).

It is pertinent to note that the state government sanctioned an amount for the multi-facility centre following a request made by the Mellim Beekeepers’ Society to the chief minister during the latter’s visit to the village on July 6.

After laying the foundation stone and handing over the sanction letter to the society’s executive members, the chief minister, in his address, emphasised the project’s potential to uplift the socio-economic status of the region’s residents and provide sustainable livelihoods.

Conrad also stressed the importance of not only honey harvesting but also the utilisation of honey by-products such as honey wax and mead.

He then maintained that the success of the infrastructure depends on the community’s diligent efforts to make the facility a thriving centre for apiculture.

Meanwhile, he also highlighted the importance of community cooperation with the government for successful developmental projects and encouraged locals to explore mushroom cultivation due to its market demand.

Additionally, he mentioned the launch of the floriculture mission and urged interested individuals to apply for participation.

South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, Hema Nayak, on the other hand, expressed hope that the upcoming multi-facility centre would serve as a model for future initiatives in the district, with the honey-processing unit acting as a catalyst for socio-economic development.

The beekeepers of Mellim, meanwhile, expressed their gratitude to the chief minister and his administration for their support in reviving and sustaining apiculture in the region.

It may be noted that the total estimated budget for the infrastructure is Rs 1.52 crore, which covers the approach road, multi-facility building, machinery, equipment, power supply, processing unit, etc.

An initial instalment of 50% of the sanctioned amount has also been provided to the society.

Others who were part of the programme include District Horticulture Officer LQ Diengdoh, Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, Mahendraganj MLA Sanjay Sangma, South West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar and officials from various departments.