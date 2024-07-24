DLSA prog raises awareness on environmental protection

Jowai, July 23: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Jaintia Hills, organised an awareness programme on ‘Environmental Protection’ with a special focus on ‘Solid Waste Management’, at the conference hall of the District and Sessions Court, Khliehtyrshi.

The programme was attended by High Court of Meghalaya Judge and Executive Chairman of MSLSA Justice HS Thangkhiew as the chief guest, while High Court of Meghalaya Judge & Chairman of HCLSC Justice W Diengdoh attended the same as guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Justice Thangkhiew emphasised the importance of such programmes, highlighting their focus on environmental management and the resolution of long-standing penal litigation involving land acquisition.

He noted the finite nature and increasing value of land, stressing the importance of timely settlements to maintain compensation value over time.

During the programme, cheques were distributed among 144 beneficiaries for settled land and acquisition cases.

The total compensation paid by NEEPCO, Shillong, for all 144 land acquisition cases was Rs. 1.03 crore.

The 144 cases were settled with an enhanced compensation amount, 50% higher than the previous amount paid by NEEPCO, Shillong.

Others who were part of the programme include NEEPCO Chief General Manager BK Tigga, High Court of Meghalaya Registrar General E. Kharumnuid, West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya, judicial officers, public prosecutor, police officials, senior advocates, college principals, members of the Bar Association, headmen, religious leaders, environmental activists, et al.