MEGHALAYA

WJH village gets rural haat

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

JOWAI, July 23: Namdong B village in West Jaintia Hills received a significant boost as the Jaintia Hills Development Society (JHDS) and the National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) extended their support for the construction of a rural haat, which was inaugurated on Tuesday.
The inaugural programme was attended by OIC/General Manager NABARD RO, Shillong, JR Blah.
Addressing the gathering, Blah highlighted the benefits of the rural haat and expressed appreciation for everyone involved in its successful completion.
She stressed the importance of maintaining basic hygiene at the haat and proper disposal of waste products.
Director of JHDS, Manbha Pakem, on the other hand, expressed his gratitude to NABARD for their support in establishing the rural haat.
He emphasised the positive impact the platform would have on rural self-help group (SHG) members, providing them with valuable market opportunities to sell their products.
It may be mentioned that the project was funded by the NABARD and implemented by JHDS, which is a prominent NGO based in West Jaintia Hills.

CM lays base for SWGH apiculture centre, hopes for uplift of locals
