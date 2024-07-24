Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total number of 22 KSU members, including six leaders of the union’s central executive committee, for their document checking drive against migrant labourers.

The KSU members who have been summoned so far include eight members of the Shillong Mihngi Circle, three each from Malki Circle and West Jaintia Hills District Unit, two each from Laitumkhrah Unit, Nongstoin and Pynursla Circle and one each from Nongthymmai Circle and Mawlai Circle.

KSU Malki Circle general secretary Andrew Dkhar was the latest to be summoned by the police on Tuesday.

Dkhar was summoned to the Sadar police station eight days after KSU Malki Circle president Iashan Mukhim’s summon in connection with the recent alleged assault of migrant labourers during their document checking drive.

Talking to reporters after appearing before the Sadar police station, Dkhar admitted that he was summoned in connection with the same case.

He made it clear that the KSU will neither be demoralised nor succumb to the ploy of the police to harass their members.

He also stated that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s “misleading” statement that there is no need for work permit in the state has hurt the sentiments of the local tribal people.

“We are firm in our commitment that we will not stop the ongoing drive against migrant labourers,” he said while also adding that the KSU will not permit any contractor to engage migrant labourers without valid documents.