Polytechnic death case: Family demands magisterial probe

SHILLONG, July 23: Over two months after Diana Dimre Ch Marak, a civil engineering student of the Shillong Polytechnic, was found hanging in the girl’s hostel under questionable circumstances on May 6, the family members, clan and pressure groups have jointly asked the state government to constitute a magisterial inquiry into her death.

Suspecting foul play, a conglomeration of pressure groups and family members of the deceased met East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner RM Kurbah on Tuesday to submit their demand for a magisterial inquiry.

One of the family members, AC Marak told reporters that the post-mortem report indicates that the cause of death was asphyxiation but the report fails to provide the pathological details.

The family stated that police have not shown any interest in a thorough investigation despite the passage of over two months.

He added that when they asked the Investigating Officer (IO) to explain the reason behind the delay, they were told that the students and faculties had gone home for holidays.

FKJGP Garo Hills president Pritam Arengh said the family members and the clan approached them to take up the matter after discovering bruises and injury marks on their daughter’s body.

“Even the post-mortem report was denied to the family members for over two weeks,” Arengh claimed.