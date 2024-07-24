Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has exhorted the students not to solely aim for government jobs, maintaining that numerous other opportunities are available.
Dhar said this in his address as the chief guest during a programme here on Tuesday to mark the culmination of the year-long Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Teaching Science’ in Shillong College and the ‘National Workshop on the Use and Integration of Swayam and Credit Transfer in the Context of NEP-2020’.
In his address, the deputy chief minister emphasised the importance of hard work and resilience, and highlighted the government’s efforts to support students.
Urging the students not to solely aim for government jobs as numerous other opportunities are available, Dhar said, “The government has invested crores in developing platforms for the youths of the state, including schemes like PRIMEHUB, CM CONNECT, YES Meghalaya, and many others to help students become self-reliant.”
Health and Family Welfare Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, an alumnus of the institution, expressed her pride in the college’s progress in her address as the guest of honour.
Praising the institution’s improvements and addressing the issue of employment opportunities, she said, “There will be certain schemes brought to the forefront for the educated unemployed youth, reflecting the turnaround we see in the Indian system today.”
Lyngdoh assured the students that the government is deeply concerned about their future and is committed to enhancing their employability and capacity in various fields, not just in government services.
Shillong College Principal E. Kharkongor reflected on the college’s journey since 1956 to becoming one of the most reputed colleges in the city and state.
She expressed her gratitude to all stakeholders for their role in achieving NAAC A+ accreditation and a CGPA of 3.33.
Referring to the two-day workshop, Kharkongor said, “The workshop is a meaningful deliberation, presentation, and discussion on SWAYAM and credit transfers. These online courses will constitute 40% of the credits for students enrolled in multidisciplinary and skill enhancement courses, complementing traditional classroom teaching and strengthening the teacher-student relationship.”
Others who were part of the programme include former principals and teachers from various schools, and faculty members as well as students of the institution.

