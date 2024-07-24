Wednesday, July 24, 2024
India emerging superpower of 21st century: UK Foreign Secretary

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 24:  Stressing that India is the emerging superpower of the 21st century, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday said they have shared interests on topics like green transition, new technologies, economic security, and global security.

During a visit to the global technology company HCLTech’s headquarters in Noida, Lammy met the company’s Chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra and visited one of the innovation labs on the campus.

“I am travelling to India in my first month as Foreign Secretary because resetting our relationship with the Global South is a key part of how this government will reconnect Britain for our security and prosperity at home,” said Lammy, who was accompanied by Lindy Cameron, the British High Commissioner to India, and Harjinder Kang, the British Trade Commissioner for South Asia and Deputy High Commissioner for Western India.

Lammy said that India is one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. “Our Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations are the floor, not the ceiling, of our ambitions to unlock our shared potential and deliver growth — from Bengaluru to Birmingham.

We have shared interests on the green transition, new technologies, economic security and global security,” he mentioned. Malhotra said HCLTech takes immense pride in being a digital transformation enabler for the UK’s businesses and the economy at large. “We are confident that the visit will further strengthen the economic collaboration between the two nations,” she added.

According to Cameron, “our tech partnership is boosting the efficiency of UK services and businesses while delivering mutual benefits across the two countries”. HCLTech started its business operations in the UK in 1998 and has established a robust presence in the country with its advanced innovation labs. The company ranks among the top 10 software and IT services companies in the UK, employing more than 3,300 professionals.

IANS

