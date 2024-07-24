Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Axis Bank posts 4 per cent rise in Q1 net profit at Rs 6,035 crore

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 24: Axis Bank on Wednesday reported a net profit of Rs 6,035 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25, up 4 per cent from the corresponding figure of Rs 5,797.1 crore in the same period of 2023-24.

The bank’s net interest income (NII) for the April-June quarter reached Rs 13,448 crore, compared to Rs 11,959 crore a year earlier. Net interest margin (NIM) for Q1FY25 stood at 4.05 per cent versus 4.10 per cent last year.

The bank’s asset quality showed a slight deterioration as the gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio increased to 1.54 per cent of total loans from 1.43 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, while the net NPA ratio rose to 0.34 per cent from 0.31 per cent.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs stood at Rs 16,211 crore compared to Rs 15,127.1 crore, and net NPAs were Rs 3,553 crore versus Rs 3,247.5 crore in the previous quarter. Provisions for the quarter went up to Rs 2,039 crore from 1,035 crore in the same period last year. Shares of the lender closed for trading at Rs 1,239.75 a piece, 1.83 per cent down on the BSE.

IANS

Previous article
India emerging superpower of 21st century: UK Foreign Secretary
Next article
582 mn people worldwide will be chronically undernourished in 2030: UN report
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Meghalaya Government to support national award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma

  Shillong, July 24: Meghalaya's Minister for Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh, announced  today that the state government would provide necessary...
MEGHALAYA

GSU moves PHE official over poor JJM implementation  

Tura, July 24: The GSU from Siju in south Garo Hills has submitted a complaint to the Executive...
NATIONAL

NRL officials detained over ‘illegal’ disposal of elephant’s carcass

Guwahati, July 24: Two officials of Numaligarh Oil Refinery (NRL) have been detained by the Golaghat forest department...
NATIONAL

Missing music composer Ramen Baruah still untraced

Guwahati, July 24: Renowned music composer Ramen Baruah, who had gone missing from the Kachari ghat area near...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Government to support national award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Shillong, July 24: Meghalaya's Minister for Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh,...

GSU moves PHE official over poor JJM implementation  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 24: The GSU from Siju in south...

NRL officials detained over ‘illegal’ disposal of elephant’s carcass

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 24: Two officials of Numaligarh Oil Refinery...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Government to support national award-winning filmmaker Dominic Sangma

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
  Shillong, July 24: Meghalaya's Minister for Tourism, Paul Lyngdoh,...

GSU moves PHE official over poor JJM implementation  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, July 24: The GSU from Siju in south...

NRL officials detained over ‘illegal’ disposal of elephant’s carcass

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, July 24: Two officials of Numaligarh Oil Refinery...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img