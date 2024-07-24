Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC gets its own library after 73 years

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, July 23: Tuesday turned out to be a historic day for the 73-year-old Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council which finally got its own library. The library, located in the KHADC Legislative Building, was inaugurated by Governor Phagu Chauhan.
Speaking to reporters after the inauguration, KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem said it was a red letter day for the council which got its own library after a long wait of 73 years.
The main treasure of this library is the documents related to the proceeding of the first sitting of the  then United Khasi and Jaintia Autonomous Councils in 1952. Another treasure housed in the library is a book titled Khasia Language written by Rev W Pyrse that was published in 1885.
Syiem revealed that there was an engagement between the executive committee and the office of the Chairman of the council for the past few months on the need to set up a full-fledged library.
The KHADC CEM also revealed that the plan to expand the library is already in the pipeline since the present space is inadequate.
Informing that the council will earmark a budget for the expansion of the library, Syiem said they have approached the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and Ministry of Culture to allocate funds for expansion of the library.
He also revealed plans for digitisation of the library and creation of an archive to preserve the Acts and Regulations passed by the council over the years.
Syiem said that the library will be open to the general public and scholars for their research work.
Governor Phagu Chauhan congratulated the KHADC for the inauguration of the library.

Previous article
HM Shah to meet ADCs, TCs today
Next article
Pala blames MDA’s ‘corrupt ways’ for exodus of labourers
