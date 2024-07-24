Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

HM Shah to meet ADCs, TCs today

SHILLONG, July 23: The crucial meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the heads of 10 autonomous councils (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) of the Northeastern region will now be held on Wednesday.
KHADC CEM Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who is also the convener of the forum of the ten NE councils, said they received a communication on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister has postponed the meeting till Wednesday.
Syiem, who had to rush back to Shillong on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of the KHADC library by Governor Phagu Chauhan, will fly to Delhi on Wednesday morning to attend this crucial meeting.
Syiem said the meeting with the Union Home Minister is significant since it will provide a clear picture about the Centre’s intent on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to amend the Sixth Schedule.
He said they will try to push for the amendment bill to be tabled during the ongoing budget session.
“We will be more than happy even if the Union Home Minister gives us an assurance that the amendment bill will be tabled in the next session,” he said.

