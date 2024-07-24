KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will develop a set of guidelines in consultation with the Exporter and Miners Association and other stakeholders to ensure equitable opportunities for exporting limestone to Bangladesh.

This was informed by Deputy CEM Pynshngain N. Syiem while addressing the media persons following a meeting of the KHADC with various stakeholders to streamline the export of limestone to Bangladesh through the Land Custom Station (LCS) at Majai village under Sohra Syiemship.

The meeting was attended by representatives from Hima Sohra, Sordars of Wahlong and Nongjri villages, the Wahadadar of Shella, residents of Majai village, and members of the Exporters and Miners Association.

Syiem informed that local exporters have faced difficulties due to the absence of a proper mechanism for exporting limestone.

According to him, the KHADC wants to prevent the exploitation of local exporters by establishing clear guidelines, in consultation with the Exporter and Miners Association and other stakeholders, for limestone export to Bangladesh.

The KHADC, Syiem said, plans to involve the administration of the Sohra Civil Subdivision and the police to regulate limestone export once the guidelines are established.

He said the Council has requested the records from the Exporters and Miners Association and Hima Sohra on the number of exporters and miners involved in limestone mining.

“We have given one week to submit the list of exporters and miners in the area,” Syiem added.

Responding to a query, Syiem noted that while records indicate about 300 exporters, only 80 to 100 are actively involved in exporting limestone.