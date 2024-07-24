Group moves Conrad over ‘non-functional’ C&RD block

TURA, July 23: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) from Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to make the Batabari C&RD Block in West Garo Hills functional.

In its letter to the chief minister, the union alleged that the C&RD block, which was inaugurated on December 21, 2022, continues to be non-functional to date despite the appointment of the Block Development Officer (BDO) and other staff.