Wednesday, July 24, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Group moves Conrad over ‘non-functional’ C&RD block

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, July 23: The All Meghalaya Minority Students’ Union (AMMSU) from Garo Hills has urged Chief Minister Conrad Sangma to make the Batabari C&RD Block in West Garo Hills functional.
In its letter to the chief minister, the union alleged that the C&RD block, which was inaugurated on December 21, 2022, continues to be non-functional to date despite the appointment of the Block Development Officer (BDO) and other staff.

Previous article
DLSA prog raises awareness on environmental protection
Next article
KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total number of 22 KSU members, including six leaders of...
MEGHALAYA

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has exhorted the students not to solely aim for government...
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will develop a set of guidelines in consultation...
MEGHALAYA

DLSA prog raises awareness on environmental protection

Jowai, July 23: The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), West Jaintia Hills, organised an awareness programme on ‘Environmental...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

Popular news

Drive against labourers: 22 KSU members summoned

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The police have summoned a total...

Dy CM suggests city students to embrace diverse career options

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar has...

KHADC to develop guidelines for limestone export to Bangladesh

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 23: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img