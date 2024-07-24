Wednesday, July 24, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Members of the Innerwheel Club of Pine City Shillong during the sixth installation ceremony for the year 2024-25, in the city on Tuesday. Priyal Agarwalla was installed as the Club president, Gurleenpreet Kaur as the vice president, Dr Shilpa Kansal as secretary, Kiran Loungani as treasurer, Prerna Jain as the ISO, and Ayushi Choudhary as the Editor. The installation ceremony was attended by former district chairman Pubalee Dutta Bajurbaruah as the Chief Guest and Installation Officer. Others who were part of the event included the presidents, secretaries, and members of the IWC Shillong, Rotary Club of Shillong, Rotary Club of Cherry Blossom, JCI Pine City Shillong and Kyrshan Foundation.

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

