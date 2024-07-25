Thursday, July 25, 2024
MEGHALAYA

'Busy' Shah to meet leaders of 10 Autonomous, Territorial Councils today

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 24: Scheduled for Wednesday, a critical meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the leaders of 10 autonomous councils (ACs) and territorial councils (TCs) from the Northeast will now happen on Thursday at 3 pm.
KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who also serves as the convener for the forum of the 10 councils, stated that Shah was unable to meet them on Wednesday due to the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
Meanwhile, the three Autonomous District Councils — KHADC, JHADC, and GHADC — held a meeting at the Meghalaya House to discuss proposed amendments to the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. “We would like to have a united voice during our meeting with the Union Home Minister,” Syiem emphasised.
The upcoming meeting is expected to provide clarity on the Centre’s stance regarding the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-fifth Amendment) Bill, 2019, which seeks to amend the Sixth Schedule.

