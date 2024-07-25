M’laya, other Indian states in no-travel advisory of US

WASHINGTON, July 24: The United States has revised its travel advisory for India, highlighting specific regions with increased risk due to crime and terrorism. Among these regions, Meghalaya has been placed under a Level 3 advisory, urging travellers to reconsider their plans.

The State Department’s updated advisory emphasises heightened caution in India overall, citing significant risks in certain areas. While the advisory categorises India at Level 2, it designates specific regions, including Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, Manipur, and parts of central and eastern India, at Level 4, advising against travel.

For the Northeastern states, including Meghalaya, the advisory recommends reconsidering travel due to potential threats from ethnic insurgent groups. These groups occasionally commit violent acts, such as bombings targeting public transport and marketplaces. While there have been no recent reports of violence in several Northeastern states, caution is still advised, it said.

The advisory also highlights that US government employees require prior approval before visiting areas outside the capital cities in Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura. This reflects ongoing concerns about safety in rural and remote regions.

“Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict; portions of central and east India due to terrorism and Manipur due to violence and crime,” the advisory stated. (Agencies)