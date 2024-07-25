Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 8

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 25: A court here on Thursday extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

 

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court passed the order upon the expiry of the previously granted judicial custody.

 

Last week, the Delhi High Court reserved its verdict on a plea filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the corruption case.

 

A Bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna also reserved its verdict on his plea seeking release on interim bail.

 

The Supreme Court, on July 12, ordered CM Kejriwal to be released on interim bail in connection with the money laundering case linked to the excise policy case.

 

However, he was not able to walk out of jail since he was arrested by the CBI. (IANS)

Previous article
Abhinav Bindra carries Paris Olympic Flame ahead of opening ceremony
Next article
Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled,...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img