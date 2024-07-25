Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Abhinav Bindra carries Paris Olympic Flame ahead of opening ceremony

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 25:  Beijing Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra feels honoured to carry the 2024 Paris Olympic flame and said he is humbled to be part of the sporting pinnacle.

Bindra, who made history by simultaneously being the world and Olympic champion for the men’s 10-metre air rifle event, joined the Paris 2024 Torch Relay event on Wednesday and was thrilled to hold the spirit of the Games.

The former shooter became the first Indian athlete to win a first-ever individual gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. “Carrying the Olympic flame yesterday in the Paris 2024 Torch Relay was an honour beyond words.

The spirit of the Games lives in each of us, and I am humbled to be part of this incredible journey. Let’s continue to inspire, dream, and achieve together! #Paris2024,” Bindra posted on ‘X.’

The Paris Olympics will take place from July 26 to August 11, with 117 athletes from India representing the country in the mega quadrennial event. Some of the biggest names from the Indian contingent include two-time medallist shuttler PV Sindhu, who will be the country’s flag-bearer in the opening ceremony alongside table tennis veteran Sharath Kamal on Friday.

IANS

Previous article
Rashtrapati Bhavan’s Durbar Hall and Ashok Hall renamed as Gantantra Mandap and Ashok Mandap
Next article
Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 8
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled,...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img