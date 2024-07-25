Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Calcutta High Court challenging an earlier order on a defamation suit filed by Governor CV Ananda Bose was adjourned for a day.

 

The Division Bench of Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji and Justice Biswaroop Chowdhury will hear the matter on Friday.

 

However, the reasons for adjournment of the hearing were not known.

 

On July 16, a single-judge Bench of Justice Krishna Rao had put an interim stay on any kind of derogatory statements against Governor Bose till August 14.

 

The Bench ordered the interim stay acting on a defamation suit filed against the Chief Minister, where Trinamool Congress leader Kunal and party legislators Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Sarkar were also made parties.

 

However, the Chief Minister challenged that order claiming that it was in violation of the provisions of the Freedom of Speech.

 

The Chief Minister’s counsel argued that the interim stay was ordered without making any observation on whether there was any defamation in the first place.

 

He also claimed that the Chief Minister didn’t make any comment which might be deemed as defamatory. (IANS)

Previous article
Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 8
Next article
Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled,...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 8

Shillong, July 25: A court here on Thursday extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img