Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Paris Olympics: Security beefed up after miscreants try to snatch bags from journalist

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Paris, July 25: With just a day left for the 2024 Olympics opening ceremony, security has been beefed up in Paris after some unidentified miscreants tried to snatch bags from foreign journalists, who have come to cover the Olympics in the city.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Friday. The event will start at 11: 30 pm IST (19:30 CEST) and is expected to last more than three hours. Ahead of the mega opening of the quadrennial showpiece, unprecedented scenes transpired on Wednesday night as Argentina’s match was suspended due to hooliganism by Morocco fans in the final minutes of the match.

The match was halted at 2-2 when several Moroccan fans invaded the pitch and scared the Argentina players with crackers soon after the South Americans scored the equaliser. Earlier on Wednesday, French police arrested a 40-year-old Russian chef on suspicion of preparing large-scale “destabilising acts” during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris. IANS

Previous article
BJP Meghalaya welcomes new state in-charge
Next article
Received protest note from B’desh on Mamata Banerjee’s remarks: MEA
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled,...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img