BJP Meghalaya welcomes new state in-charge

Shillong, July 25: Anil K Antony, the new BJP prabhari for Meghalaya, was welcomed by the party’s state unit and felicitated at a packed ceremony organized at the party headquarter in Shillong.

Anil Antony, who is also the National Secretary and National Spokesperson of the BJP, will now be in-charge of the party’s affairs in Meghalaya. His youthful energy and the vast experience of incumbent President Rikman G Momin, when coupled, promises a brighter future for the party in the state.

Anil Antony, son of former defense minister A.K. Antony, who was on his first visit to the state as prabhari, was all praises for the motivation, enthusiasm and energy radiating from the BJP karyakartas of Meghalaya, calling it an inspiration for everyone and a signal that the party is ready to scale new heights in the state.

With a double engine leadership firmly in place for Meghalaya once again, the party is poised to further widen its base amongst the state’s citizens.