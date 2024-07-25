Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

BJP Meghalaya welcomes new state in-charge

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 25: Anil K Antony, the new BJP prabhari for Meghalaya, was welcomed by the party’s state unit and felicitated at a packed ceremony organized at the party headquarter in Shillong.

Anil Antony, who is also the National Secretary and National Spokesperson of the BJP, will now be in-charge of the party’s affairs in Meghalaya. His youthful energy and the vast experience of incumbent President Rikman G Momin, when coupled, promises a brighter future for the party in the state.

Anil Antony, son of former defense minister  A.K. Antony, who was on his first visit to the state as prabhari, was all praises for the motivation, enthusiasm and energy radiating from the BJP karyakartas of Meghalaya, calling it an inspiration for everyone and a signal that the party is ready to scale new heights in the state.

With a double engine leadership firmly in place for Meghalaya once again, the party is poised to further widen its base amongst the state’s citizens.

Previous article
HYC threatens to close down KHADC office over trade license row
Next article
Paris Olympics: Security beefed up after miscreants try to snatch bags from journalist
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of 'Ghuspaithiya' has been unveiled,...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img