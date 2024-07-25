Thursday, July 25, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Urvashi Rautela shares first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ ahead of trailer launch tomorrow

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 25: In a thrilling revelation for cinema enthusiasts, the first look of ‘Ghuspaithiya’ has been unveiled, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated theatrical experience starring Urvashi Rautela, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Akshay Oberoi.

 

Urvashi Rautela shared the poster on her social media and captioned it: “Nothing is safe here, Na hum, na tum aur naa hi humare raaz! Trailer out tomorrow! #GhuspaithiyaAlert #GhuspaithiyaInTheatersOn9thAug @urvashirautela @vineet_ksofficial @akshay0beroi @ghuspaithiyathemovie @4ventertainmentofficial @surajproduction @zeemusiccompany @aafilms.official #SusiGaneshan #MRameshReddy #JyotikaShenoy #ManjariSusiGaneshan #love #UrvashiRautela #UR1 #UR7 #tollywood #bollywood #hollywood.”

 

‘Ghuspaithiya’ explores the intersection of suspense and human drama, anchored by a talented ensemble cast. Urvashi Rautela, known for her captivating presence on screen, joins forces with Vineet Kumar Singh and Akshay Oberoi, both celebrated for their versatile performances across genres.

 

The trailer release is scheduled for July 26, 2024.

 

Directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by M. Ganesh Reddy, Jyotika Shenoy, and Manjari Susi Ganeshan under the banner of AAFilms, this upcoming film promises to deliver suspense and intrigue. It is scheduled for release in cinemas on August 9, 2024. (IANS)

Previous article
Who is that one ‘special’ friend in Kareena Kapoor’s life?
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on Thursday reported strong results for the April-June quarter, as...
News Alert

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from Jharkhand made some explosive 'revelations' in the Lok Sabha...
News Alert

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on an appeal by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee...
News Alert

Liquor policy case: Delhi CM Kejriwal’s judicial custody extended till Aug 8

Shillong, July 25: A court here on Thursday extended, till August 8, judicial custody of Delhi Chief Minister...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on...
Load more

Popular news

Adani Energy Solutions posts 73 pc net profit growth in Q1, revenue surges 43 pc

Business 0
Shillong, July 25: Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (AESL) on...

Tribal population in Jharkhand declined by 10 per cent, B’deshi intruders behind this: Nishikant Dubey in LS

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25: Nishikant Dubey, a BJP lawmaker from...

Hearing on Bengal Guv’s defamation suit adjourned for a day

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 25:  A crucial hearing on Thursday on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img