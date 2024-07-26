Assam Olympic Association rallies support for Lovlina with special campaign

From Our Special Correspondent

GUWAHATI, July 25: The Assam Olympic Association (AOA) organised a special signature campaign here on Thursday to send best wi¬¬shes to ace boxer and Khel Ratna, Lovlina Borgohain, as she competes for top honours at the Summer Olympics in Paris.

Notably, Lovlina will be competing in the 75-kg category as she aims to elevate her bronze medal in Tokyo 2020 to gold in Paris 2024.

The signature campaign witnessed scores of people signing on a flex wall to send their best wishes to the ace boxer.Speaking on the occasion, Assam minister Pijush Hazarika said, “It is a moment of great pride for all of us in Assam that a girl from a remote village in Golaghat has been able to compete at the world stage and to have won an Olympic medal for the country. Till Lovlina, Assam did not have an Olympic champion. But today, thanks to her brilliant effort, we have a medal.”“I extend my heartiest wishes to Lovlina, who I am sure will give a befitting fight to win the elusive gold for the country,” Hazarika said.

The event also witnessed felicitation of Sanjana Baruah from Jorhat who became the first Indian to become a jury member in the shooting segment in the upcoming Paralympics.

Renowned swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika was also felicitated at the event where he shared his plans to cross the Gulf of Gdansk in Poland, known for its freezing water, and become the first Indian to successfully complete the challenge.During the programme, an audio video presentation by the Assam Olympic Association was shown to the august audience to showcase the journey of India in the Olympics as well as highlighting prospects of India in the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

Another audio video presentation on Lovlina was also shown which shared her journey on becoming a world class Olympian and sportsperson from Assam.

Speaking on the occasion, Arjuna awardee table tennis player from Assam, Monalisa Barooah Mehta, said, “This is a wonderful gesture by the Assam Olympic Association to encourage our athletes as well as other budding sporting talents of the future. Not only will it act as a morale booster to our hard working athletes but it will also encourage our grassroot talent to take inspiration from this.”