Friday, July 26, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

KSU questions MPSC notification on candidates selected for MCS Main Exam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 26: The KSU on Friday questioned the recent notification of the MPSC with regards to the 62 candidates which have been selected for MCS (Main) examination.

While speaking to reporters after meeting MPSC chairman, Paul Reader Marwein, KSU assistant general secretary, Reuben Najiar said that it has been alleged that the recent notification of the MPSC was done with the malafide intention to incorporate those people which comes from the high-profile background.

According to him, the chairman himself is not well aware of the fact after they had shared the grievances of the students who are aspiring to join the state civil services.

He further stated that according to the claim of the MPSC chairman there has been a mistake in the OMR sheet.

The KSU assistant general secretary said that to be precise as per the statement of the MPSC chairman there are three questions where the answers given on the OMR sheet were wrong.

Najiar informed that the chairman told them that there was a revaluation after some of the candidates had petitioned over the wrong answers.

He said that there were 62 candidates who had crossed the cut off marks after re-evaluation.

“The union is not surprised by the statement of the MPSC chairman since this is not the first time that MPSC has made such a blunder. Time and again we have seen that the commission has been making such blunders,” KSU assistant general secretary said.

Najiar recalled that in the year 2018-2019 the same thing had happened and some candidates even filed a petition before the High Court of the irregularities of the MPSC.

He said that the question which needs to be asked now is to what extent the aspiring candidates or students will be able to tolerate this.

Meanwhile, KSU assistant general secretary said that they have impressed upon the chairman to display the marks of all the candidates who have passed including both from the original and including the 62 candidates which have been included after the revaluation.

“It should be clear to the public at large as to what are their marks of the candidates who have been selected for MSC (Main) examination),” he said.

Najiar also informed that the MPSC chairman told them that he will be having an official press conference and clarify all the details before the press.

He further observed that the recruitment of the Meghalaya Civil Services (MCS) comes once in three to four years.

The KSU assistant general secretary said that it is pointless to recruit 30 people at the same time.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

