Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
Business

India’s Forex reserves surge to lifetime high of $670.86 bn

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 26: India’s foreign exchange (Forex) reserves rose for the third-consecutive week to touch a new lifetime high of $670.86 billion as of July 19, according to the latest data released by the RBI on Friday.

 

The reserves surged by $4 billion during the week after increasing by a cumulative of $14.9 billion in the preceding two weeks.

 

An increase in the Forex reserves reflects strong fundamentals of the economy and gives the RBI more headroom to stabilise the rupee when it turns volatile.

 

A strong Forex kitty enables the RBI to intervene in the spot and forward currency markets by releasing more dollars to prevent the rupee from going into a free fall.

 

Conversely, a declining Forex kitty leaves the RBI less space to intervene in the market to prop up the rupee.

 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently said that India’s external sector remains resilient and overall the central bank remains confident of meeting the country’s external financing requirements comfortably.

 

India’s Current Account Deficit (CAD) declined to $23.2 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24 from $67.0 billion (2.0 per cent of GDP) during the previous year due to a lower merchandise trade deficit which reflects a robust external balance position, according to RBI data released on June 24 this year.

 

The RBI data also showed that India’s CAD recorded a surplus of $5.7 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) in the January-March quarter (Q4) of 2023-24 as against a deficit of $8.7 billion (1.0 per cent of GDP) in the preceding October-December quarter of 2023-24. (IANS)

Previous article
Sensex Today: Stock market trades higher on positive global cues
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism industry have strongly condemned the incident that occurred this...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress

 Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal today conducted a high-level inspection to oversee the progress...
News Alert

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the Atal Tunnel, nestled in Pir Panjal ranges of the...
News Alert

Dengue cases on the rise in Gurugram

Shillong, July 26: Dengue cases have started increasing in Haryana's Gurugram, near Delhi. The district health department recorded...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism...

Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal...

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism stakeholders condemn intimidation by HNYF

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, July 26: The immediate stakeholders in the tourism...

Meghalaya Power Minister inspects Umiam Bridge repair work progress

MEGHALAYA 0
 Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal...

Shinkun la Tunnel in Himalayas will help troops, foster economic prosperity too

News Alert 0
Shillong, July 26: Nearly four years after inaugurating the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img