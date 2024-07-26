Friday, July 26, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

MeECL to contest HC order on equal pay for equal work

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 25: The Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) management is likely to file an appeal against a recent judgment by a single bench of the High Court of Meghalaya directing the corporation to implement “equal pay for equal work”.
A senior official of the Power department on Thursday told The Shillong Times that the legal team is taking time to thoroughly examine the order since the court has given two months to the corporation to comply with the directive.
According to the official, the legal team has told the MeECL management that they have a strong case for filing an appeal against the judgment.
“We will file an appeal before the division bench of the High Court of Meghalaya once we take a final decision,” the official said.
It may be mentioned that more than 1,300 casual and contractual workers of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) are expected to benefit from the judgment.
Cleaners, peons, lower divisional assistants, meter readers, bill clerks, linemen, and junior divisional assistants will be among those who will benefit.
After hearing a petition filed by the MeECL Progressive Workers’ Union (MPWU), the Justice Wanlura Diengdoh-headed single bench of the High Court had on July 15 passed an order directing the MeECL to take necessary action for ensuing that the members of the petitioner/union, whose names can be found at Annexure- A/3, are paid equal pay for equal work.
“The same to be completed preferably within a period of 2(two) months from the date of receipt of the certified copy of this judgment and order,” Justice Diengdoh had stated in the order.
MPWU president Mantiphrang Lyngdoh Kiri, while describing the judgment as “historic”, said this entitles the longstanding casual workers of MeECL to the same basic salary structure and accompanying entitlements as permanent workers doing the work of similar nature.

Previous article
CM takes up concerns of public in Garo Hills
Next article
HC rejects plea by teacher found guilty of molesting minor student
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival, which commenced on July 24, promises to be a...
MEGHALAYA

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP) has come under scrutiny following a series of allegations...
MEGHALAYA

Today in City

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Central Bureau of Communication, Shillong, Ministry...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Protected site The state government, through a notification dated July 23, has proposed to declare the Law Lyngdoh (Sacred...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival,...

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP)...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil...
Load more

Popular news

Vendors hope for better sales as Sky Umbrella fest enters Day 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The first-ever Shillong Sky Umbrella Festival,...

MGMP: Row sparks after artistes air ‘grievances’

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 25: The Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP)...

Today in City

MEGHALAYA 0
On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img