Today in City

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the Central Bureau of Communication, Shillong, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will host a silver jubilee programme at Raj Bhavan, Shillong, at 3.15 pm. Governor Phagu Chauhan will be the chief guest of the occasion.

The NCC Group Headquarter, Shillong, in collaboration with St. Anthony’s College will organise a commemorative function on the 25th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas in the college. The college will also hold a commemorative programme in honour of the Khasi Kargil Martyr Keishing Clifford Nongrum.