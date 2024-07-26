Friday, July 26, 2024
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Protected site
The state government, through a notification dated July 23, has proposed to declare the Law Lyngdoh (Sacred Grove) of Raid Sawkur Nongkseh, Nongkseh CT in East Khasi Hills as a “Protected Site”. Objection to the issue of this notification, if any, received within 30 days from the date of issue of the notification, will be considered.

Celebration
The Gorkha Secondary School Alumni Association celebrated its 7th Foundation Day on Tuesday. The chief guest of the occasion was Leader of Opposition, Ronnie V Lyngdoh. SSLC topper Anuj Chetry, retired teachers of the school and a total of 29 alumni of the school (1979-1982) were also felicitated.

Competition
Zenith Jubelieth Club will hold the ‘All Shillong Krishna Das Paul Choudhury Memorial Art Competition’ at the Laban Bengalee Boys Higher Secondary School on Sunday.

Meeting
The annual general body meeting of the Meghalaya Hindu Mission will be held on Sunday at 11 am in the Meghalaya Hindu Mission School premises in Mawprem.

