Saturday, July 27, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

CM assures govt help for unemployed youths to secure overseas jobs

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, July 26: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Friday said the state government will provide up to Rs 50,000 in training fees for unemployed youths to help them secure jobs overseas and connect them with reputable agencies.
Speaking at a job fair for overseas placements here, Sangma said the initiative includes funding for training, visa assistance, and other necessary paperwork.
He said the move aims to address the labour shortages in developed countries due to aging populations.
“The population of most developed nations is aging and they do not have an adequate young working population. With India having the youngest population in the world, and even younger in the state of Meghalaya, there is an opportunity to bridge this gap by sending job-ready youth to work in these countries after proper training and support in terms of documentation from the government,” he added.
“By sending 1,000 youths to countries such as Japan, Singapore, and the UK, where they could earn around Rs 1.2 lakh per month, we not only help them achieve financial stability but also boost our state’s foreign exchange earnings,” he said.
Sangma noted that there is significant demand in various sectors including healthcare, logistics, aviation, and hospitality. The plan includes placing 27 youths in Japan, 44 in Singapore, and 50 in the UK in the near future.
To address concerns about safety and trust, Sangma assured that the Meghalaya Skill Development Society (MSSDS) and the Department of Labour, Employment & Skill Development are vetting agencies for skill training and job placement.

 

Previous article
WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO
Next article
Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu Chauhan on Friday paid rich tributes to Meghalaya’s braveheart,...
MEGHALAYA

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala in West Garo Hills have moved Education Minister Rakkam...
MEGHALAYA

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force (BSF), Meghalaya Frontier, has urged the general public to...
MEGHALAYA

Programme raises awareness on Juvenile Justice Act, 2015

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Police officers, doctors, panel lawyers and paralegal volunteers on Friday came together...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force...
Load more

Popular news

Guv pays tribute to, recounts heroism of Capt. Nongrum

MEGHALAYA 0
Kargil Vijay Diwas By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: Governor Phagu...

WGH groups seek action against Dadenggre SDSEO

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, July 26: Local groups from Rajabala...

BSF urges public to be wary of fake videos on social media

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, July 26: The Border Security Force...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img